Orangeburg police seek man on purse snatching, other charges; suspect may be moving from hotel to hotel
breaking

Police say they need help finding a person wanted on charges of purse snatching, theft of motor vehicle and financial transaction card fraud.

Courtney Earnell Folk may be in the Denmark or Bamberg areas and may be moving from hotel to hotel, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Detective Danny Brightwell.

The S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office, Bamberg Police Department and Denmark Police Department are also seeking Folk, Brightwell said Tuesday.

Folk’s criminal history includes the following convictions in Orangeburg County:

• Malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less

• Breaking into a motor vehicle

• Petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less

• Malicious injury to personal property valued less than $5,000

• Financial transaction card fraud

• Possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $5,000

• First-offense failure to stop for blue light

In Bamberg County, Folk has the following convictions:

• Receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less

• Possessing contraband

• Several counts of breaking into motor vehicles

If anyone has information about Folk’s whereabouts, they are asked to call Brightwell at 803-533-4106, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812 or Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

