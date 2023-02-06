The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is seeking 26-year-old Edrick Lamont Willis of Orangeburg following an alleged domestic violence incident on Jan. 31.

As a result of that incident, Willis, of Canal Road, is facing one count of third-degree domestic violence.

Willis’ girlfriend claims that his behavior becomes aggressive when he drinks alcohol.

She reported that while she was sitting on the couch, Willis walked downstairs and began to argue with her about the remote control, according to an incident report.

She told him to quit spitting on her while he was allegedly standing over her and yelling.

She claims he then turned over her glass table. It didn’t break, so she set it upright.

The woman was on the phone during the incident, the report said. Willis allegedly told her, “I don’t care who you call, I will slap the s - - - out of you” and then knocked the phone out of her hand.

She also claimed he said to her, “If you don’t take me to work tomorrow, I will flatten all of your tires.”

The woman was able to leave their house before the situation escalated, she said.

Willis is currently out on bond on Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charges of one count each of attempted murder; possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony; possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime; two counts of injuring a police officer while resisting arrest and three counts of malicious injury to personal property, damage valued under $2,000 each.

ODPS considers Willis to be armed and dangerous.

Willis is a Black male, standing 5-foot-10 and weighing about 183 pounds.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, they are asked to call the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 1-803-534-2812 or send a tip through the Tip411 app. Cellphone users may also send tips by texting them to 847411. Tipsters don’t have to give their names.