Orangeburg police seek information in shootout

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is seeking information about a black Lexus and its occupants in connection with a shootout in the Fairfield Street and Boulevard Street area.

At around 4:25 p.m. on Sept. 7, the occupants of the Lexus and a champagne-colored sedan allegedly fired guns at each other’s vehicles.

Investigators believe there were four people inside of the Lexus.

During the incident, the champagne-colored sedan collided with vehicle unconnected with the shooting, according to ODPS.

Two people in the unconnected vehicle were injured as a result.

Investigators are asking the public’s help in providing any information about this incident.

To report information, call Inv. Bryan Haynes at 803-533-5913. Callers may remain anonymous.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.