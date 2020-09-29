 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg police seek information in shootout
0 comments
alert

Orangeburg police seek information in shootout

{{featured_button_text}}
shootout

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is seeking information on this vehicle following a Sept. 7 shootout.

 COURTESY ODPS

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is seeking information about a black Lexus and its occupants in connection with a shootout in the Fairfield Street and Boulevard Street area.

At around 4:25 p.m. on Sept. 7, the occupants of the Lexus and a champagne-colored sedan allegedly fired guns at each other’s vehicles.

Investigators believe there were four people inside of the Lexus.

During the incident, the champagne-colored sedan collided with vehicle unconnected with the shooting, according to ODPS.

Two people in the unconnected vehicle were injured as a result.

Investigators are asking the public’s help in providing any information about this incident.

To report information, call Inv. Bryan Haynes at 803-533-5913. Callers may remain anonymous.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bowman Mayor responds to deadly shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News