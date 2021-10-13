Orangeburg police searching for 3 children, father

Three young children and their father haven’t returned to Orangeburg after leaving on Oct. 2, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

The agency is calling this a “custody dispute” incident at this time, according to a City of Orangeburg press release on Wednesday afternoon.

The children’s mother reached out to ODPS on Oct. 6, three days after the children’s father, 27-year-old Michael Dion McGee, was to return the children to her, according to the incident report.

The children and McGee, were last seen at a Clarendon Street residence.

The mother told officers that she wasn’t concerned that McGee would harm the children, but “she was worried about his ability to properly house and feed the children,” the report states.

She told officers she “simply wanted her children back,” the report states.

She last saw McGee and her children around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 2.

She allowed McGee to take the children so they could spend time with him, the report states.

She told police that McGee agreed to return the children to her by 9 a.m. the next morning, but he didn’t.