Orangeburg police searching for 3 children, father

Three young children and their father haven’t returned to Orangeburg after leaving on Oct. 2, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.
The agency is calling this a “custody dispute” incident at this time, according to a City of Orangeburg press release on Wednesday afternoon.
The children’s mother reached out to ODPS on Oct. 6, three days after the children’s father, 27-year-old Michael Dion McGee, was to return the children to her, according to the incident report.
The children and McGee, were last seen at a Clarendon Street residence.
The mother told officers that she wasn’t concerned that McGee would harm the children, but “she was worried about his ability to properly house and feed the children,” the report states.
She told officers she “simply wanted her children back,” the report states.
She last saw McGee and her children around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 2.
She allowed McGee to take the children so they could spend time with him, the report states.
She told police that McGee agreed to return the children to her by 9 a.m. the next morning, but he didn’t.
McGee and the children may have headed to Atlanta with a final destination in Tennessee.
McGee is from the Memphis area, according to the incident report.
McGee has “no reported phone numbers” and “has no known vehicle,” the report states.
The missing children include:
- 9-year-old Michael Dione McGee III, a black male standing 4-foot-2 and weighing 70 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. His hair is in a growing fade-style.
- Gracy Ann McGee, 7, is a black female standing 3-foot-9. She has brown eyes and black hair. Her hair is styled as two ponytails, one on each side of the top of her head.
- 4-year-old Gerald J.L. McGee, standing three feet. He has brown eyes and black hair. His hair is in a growing fade-style.
The children’s father has brown eyes and black hair. His hair is styled in long dreadlocks and he has a chinstrap-style beard.
Anyone who has information or questions is asked to called Juvenile Investigator Sam Jenkins at 803-664-1347.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD