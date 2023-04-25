The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says a 16-year-old who allegedly ran away from home has been located and is safe.
The department had asked for the public's help on Tuesday locating Laxavien Franklin.
Martha Rose Brown
Staff Writer
Martha Rose Brown covers crime and other topics. She's worked as a journalist in the region for the past 20 years.
