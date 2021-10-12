 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg police investigating 2-year-old’s death
0 comments
breaking featured

Orangeburg police investigating 2-year-old’s death

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
child's death

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety’s investigation into the death of a 2-year-old led it to a Russell Street home.

 MARTHA ROSE BROWN, T&D

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is investigating the death of 2-year-old boy, according to a City of Orangeburg press release

A mother brought her child into the Regional Medical Center on Monday. The child was bleeding from its head, the release said.

“The child was immediately taken to the operating room where lifesaving efforts were given, but stopped as a result of no life,” the release said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The child’s mother told officers that she heard the front door open, and she got up to find the child laying on the floor, bleeding from the head and was not breathing,” the release said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s office is conducting an autopsy and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.

TheTandD.com: Full access for 6 months for just $1
0 comments
0
0
0
39
11

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trapping wild boars in the Italian capital of Rome

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News