Orangeburg police investigating 2-year-old’s death

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is investigating the death of 2-year-old boy, according to a City of Orangeburg press release

A mother brought her child into the Regional Medical Center on Monday. The child was bleeding from its head, the release said.

“The child was immediately taken to the operating room where lifesaving efforts were given, but stopped as a result of no life,” the release said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The child’s mother told officers that she heard the front door open, and she got up to find the child laying on the floor, bleeding from the head and was not breathing,” the release said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s office is conducting an autopsy and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 39 Angry 11