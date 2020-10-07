Orangeburg police: High-speed chase ends with Hillcrest crash; teen accused of having stolen vehicle, marijuana

A 16-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Orangeburg.
The chase ended when the car the teen was driving crashed into a fence at the Hillcrest ball fields, police say.
The chase began as an officer was monitoring the intersection of Bennett and Boulevard streets around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday. A red Honda disregarded the stop light, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.
The officer attempted to stop the vehicle at Fairfield Street near Spring Street.
The driver did not stop after officers activated their blue lights, according to the report.
The driver allegedly proceeded to drive through a number of stop signs and stop lights, reaching speeds of about 70 mph through residential neighborhoods.
Two other ODPS police cruisers joined in the chase. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Highway Patrol were also called to help.
The pursuit ended up on Magnolia Street, where the Honda drove through the parking lot of the gas station at the intersection with St. Matthews Road.
The chase continued down St. Matthews Road, with the Honda driving through the parking lot of the Burger King before turning onto Chestnut Street and then northbound onto Columbia Road.
The driver then turned right onto Ridgewood, running drivers off the road before turning left onto St. Matthews Road and striking a fence at Hillcrest, the report said.
Police said the teen then exited the vehicle and fled on foot before being captured.
Officers allegedly found two baggies of marijuana, an iPhone and about $211 of cash in the vehicle, which was listed as stolen.
The driver, a juvenile, was transported to ODPS headquarters and was later transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
The juvenile was charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen vehicle, disregarding a stop sign and failure to stop for a blue light.
