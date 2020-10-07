Orangeburg police: High-speed chase ends with Hillcrest crash; teen accused of having stolen vehicle, marijuana

A 16-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Orangeburg.

The chase ended when the car the teen was driving crashed into a fence at the Hillcrest ball fields, police say.

The chase began as an officer was monitoring the intersection of Bennett and Boulevard streets around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday. A red Honda disregarded the stop light, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle at Fairfield Street near Spring Street.

The driver did not stop after officers activated their blue lights, according to the report.

The driver allegedly proceeded to drive through a number of stop signs and stop lights, reaching speeds of about 70 mph through residential neighborhoods.

Two other ODPS police cruisers joined in the chase. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Highway Patrol were also called to help.

The pursuit ended up on Magnolia Street, where the Honda drove through the parking lot of the gas station at the intersection with St. Matthews Road.