Orangeburg police ask for help finding 16-year-old; teen last seen by mother on Monday
Orangeburg police ask for help finding 16-year-old; teen last seen by mother on Monday

Officers are asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old girl who’s not been seen by her mother since 10 a.m. Monday. Police believe she ran away.

Caitilin Brown was last seen by her mother at St. Paul Apartments, located at 500 Fletcher Street, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Inv. Danny Brightwell.

Brown is a Black female and was last seen wearing pink joggers and a white T-shirt with writing on it.

Brightwell noted that Brown may be on the campus of Claflin University or may be in contact with students who attend the university.

An incident report states she is a student at Blythewood High School in the Columbia area, where her father lives.

Brown’s father said he’s not seen his daughter, the report said.

If anyone knows Brown’s whereabouts, they are asked to call Brightwell at 803-533-4106. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545.

