Orangeburg pedestrian shot

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A 22-year-old Orangeburg man was shot as he was walking along Nance Street on Saturday evening, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Deputies spoke with the injured man at 8 p.m. at the Regional Medical Center, where he was being treated for a bullet wound to his right forearm.
The man said he was walking along Nance Street toward Stilton Road when someone in a blue compact vehicle opened fire. One of the bullets hit his right forearm. He didn’t recognize the vehicle.
About an hour earlier, a vehicle was struck by gunfire on Daniel Street.
The driver told deputies he was hanging out with some friends at a Rustic Street home when he decided to go to work.
As he drove away, he saw an unknown male at the stop sign at Daniel Street and Saddlebrook Drive.
He said that man then started firing at him.
He ducked when he heard gunshots and fled at a high rate of speed, the report states.
The vehicle has damage to the driver’s side front fender and door.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a Takechi skid-steer and two 20-foot Superior trailers from TEC equipment rentals on Citadel Road in Orangeburg just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
The value of the stolen items is $55,500.
• An Elloree woman reported Saturday that someone stole $1,500 in cash she kept in a box.
• Someone stole the catalytic converter off of a 2014 Chevrolet Express RV van on Chevy Lane in Orangeburg. The owner of the van reported the theft on Saturday.
The value of the catalytic converter is $500.
• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 1999 gray GMC Sonoma at Shady Grove Plantation and Nursery on Charleston Highway in Orangeburg.
The Friday morning theft was captured on video surveillance, the report states.
The value of the catalytic converter is $500.
• Someone stole four catalytic converters from vehicles at Best Auto, located on Charleston Highway, in the early morning hours of Friday.
The owner of the business reported catalytic converters stolen from the following vehicles: a blue Dodge van, a red Toyota Prius, a blue Toyota sedan and another Toyota Prius.
The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $2,000.
• A Eutawville woman learned her 1997 black Acura was stolen on Friday after a state trooper told her it was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Berkeley County.
The Ackerly Road woman said she’d left her vehicle unsecured and with the key under the floor mat while she was at a doctor’s appointment, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The value of the vehicle is $5,000.
North Police Department
A concerned parent called law enforcement when the family’s 9-year-old boy was nowhere to be found on Sunday night, according to North Police Chief Lin Shirer.
Shirer said that the boy’s older brother found him hiding in the attic within five minutes after he was reported missing.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
