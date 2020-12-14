Orangeburg pedestrian shot

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 22-year-old Orangeburg man was shot as he was walking along Nance Street on Saturday evening, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Deputies spoke with the injured man at 8 p.m. at the Regional Medical Center, where he was being treated for a bullet wound to his right forearm.

The man said he was walking along Nance Street toward Stilton Road when someone in a blue compact vehicle opened fire. One of the bullets hit his right forearm. He didn’t recognize the vehicle.

About an hour earlier, a vehicle was struck by gunfire on Daniel Street.

The driver told deputies he was hanging out with some friends at a Rustic Street home when he decided to go to work.

As he drove away, he saw an unknown male at the stop sign at Daniel Street and Saddlebrook Drive.

He said that man then started firing at him.

He ducked when he heard gunshots and fled at a high rate of speed, the report states.

The vehicle has damage to the driver’s side front fender and door.

In other reports: