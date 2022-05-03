Orangeburg pedestrian shot twice

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 35-year-old Orangeburg man was shot twice while talking on his cellphone as he walked to a relative’s house, according to an incident report.

The man was walking on Maple Street at 7:45 p.m. Monday when a gray Honda with tinted windows approached.

Someone inside the Honda fired two shots, the man reported.

He felt a “tingling sensation in his right arm.”

He ran to a relative’s house on Rome Street and was then transported to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

He sustained wounds to his right forearm and right ribcage.

If anyone has information about this shooting, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A gunman robbed a man of an Apple watch and Apple iPhone 13 Max Pro on Russell Street at 11:20 a.m. Monday, according to an incident report.

The man said he was working on a vacant home when two people in a silver compact car drove into the backyard. The passenger got out of the car and asked to see his watch and phone.

The man refused.

The passenger presented a black semi-automatic pistol with a drum magazine, the report said.

The man gave the gunman the watch and phone.

The gunman got back into the car and fired a shot into the air before leaving.

The value of the watch and phone is $1,300.

In a separate incident, a 51-year-old Bowman man has been charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Someone reported a man knocking on the doors of trucks in the parking lot of Loves Travel Center at 9:30 p.m. Friday. The center is located at 3205 Five Chop Road in Orangeburg.

A trucker pointed deputies to an 18-wheeler where they found a man allegedly attempting to hide.

Deputies allege the man said he was knocking on truckers’ doors, “to make extra money.”

