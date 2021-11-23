Orangeburg parents charged with unlawful neglect of a child

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Two Orangeburg residents have each been charged one count of unlawful neglect of a child after deputies allegedly found an “infestation of roaches” in their home, according to Inv. Marty Carrigg.

Jamie Jevon Nash, 41, and Bridget E.L. Nash, 45, of Hartwell Street, Orangeburg, appeared in bond court on Tuesday afternoon.

The charges stem from Sept. 12, 2020, when deputies arrived at the couple’s former Quasar Street home, in Orangeburg, after their 6-year-old son died in his bed.

The 6-year-old had multiple medical conditions and his death was natural.

During Tuesday’s bond hearing, Carrigg told the court that when he arrived at the Quasar Street home, he made an observation that “was quite disturbing.”

He said there was an “infestation of roaches.”

“There is no evidence to prove the death was caused by an infestation of roaches,” Carrigg said.

“I made the charge based on that this child was living in this condition and another child was living in this condition,” he said.

Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash asked him why deputies had just taken the couple into custody when the warrants were issued on Sept. 18, 2020.

Carrigg said the warrants division wasn’t able to locate the couple until Bridget Nash came to the sheriff’s office for a matter on Monday.

The couple told the court that they moved to their current home in October 2020 and the S.C. Department of Social Services approved the home as suitable.

The victim’s advocate said the couple had completed all of DSS’s requirements and there is no pending case.

The Nashes each received a $5,000 bond by Dash. He released them on their personal recognizance.

If convicted, the couple faces up to 10 years in prison and a court fine.

In other reports:

• Someone opened fire on a Rivers Street home in Orangeburg on Saturday. The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m.

A woman alleged that her estranged husband came by the house and she told him to leave.

She claimed he shot at the home after she shut the door, the report states.

The woman and her three grown children weren’t injured in the incident.

• Someone burglarized Dollar General, located at 1125 Five Chop Road, in Orangeburg, at 4:17 a.m. Saturday.

The burglar stole 10 cartons of cigarettes and a lighter after kicking in the door and windows to the store.

The value of the stolen items is $811.

• A burglar broke into Metts Grocery, located at 785 Bleakley Street, in Orangeburg, just before 11 p.m. Friday.

The burglar stole 42 cartons of Newport cigarettes and 15 packs of Swisher Sweet cigars.

The burglar entered the business by making a hole in the cement blocks of a side wall.

The value of the cigarettes and cigars is $3,753.

• Someone fired multiple rounds into a Petunia Street home in Cordova on Sunday, just after 1 a.m.

One of the residents told deputies she woke up to the sound of five or six gunshots.

Her home security monitor recorded a car speeding away from the scene.

Bullets struck three walls and a Sceptre television.

Deputies weren’t able to find any shell casings on the property or roadway, but collected a bullet fragment from a cereal bag, the report states.

The two adults in the home were not injured.

