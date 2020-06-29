Orangeburg pair arrested for drug, gun violations in St. Matthews

St. Matthews Police Department
An Orangeburg man and woman were arrested after police found drugs and a weapon in their vehicle.
On June 19, an officer observed a black Lexus parked at the car wash at 490 Bridge St., St. Matthews, with an Orangeburg man in the driver's seat and an Orangeburg woman in the passenger seat. When the officer activated the blue lights, the man tried to leave, at which time the officer ordered them to park the vehicle and the driver complied.
Upon a search of the car, .the officer found a cut-off straw, a white powder and a credit card on the floor. The driver reportedly became belligerent when asked for identification and then supplied false identification. The police chief arrived on scene and assisted in relieving the driver of a Glock 43 pistol and placed him under arrest. The passenger side was searched and a grey sock containing a Crown Royal bag with a meth pipe, paraphernalia and a clear baggy containing cocaine.
At the hospital, the woman became belligerent. She refused orders to sit down, and she kicked over some chairs. Several warrants were sought for both suspects. $500 was seized, along with one gram of heroin and 135 grams of cocaine.
In an unrelated incident, an officer on patrol observed a burgundy car with an expired license driven by an Orangeburg woman with citations for an expired vehicle license.
When asked for her driver's license, the woman stated she didn't have one. The driver had a court date of March 5 for which she didn’t appear.
She was issued citations for second-offense driving under suspension and no proof of insurance.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.