Orangeburg pair arrested for drug, gun violations in St. Matthews

St. Matthews Police Department

An Orangeburg man and woman were arrested after police found drugs and a weapon in their vehicle.

On June 19, an officer observed a black Lexus parked at the car wash at 490 Bridge St., St. Matthews, with an Orangeburg man in the driver's seat and an Orangeburg woman in the passenger seat. When the officer activated the blue lights, the man tried to leave, at which time the officer ordered them to park the vehicle and the driver complied.

Upon a search of the car, .the officer found a cut-off straw, a white powder and a credit card on the floor. The driver reportedly became belligerent when asked for identification and then supplied false identification. The police chief arrived on scene and assisted in relieving the driver of a Glock 43 pistol and placed him under arrest. The passenger side was searched and a grey sock containing a Crown Royal bag with a meth pipe, paraphernalia and a clear baggy containing cocaine.

At the hospital, the woman became belligerent. She refused orders to sit down, and she kicked over some chairs. Several warrants were sought for both suspects. $500 was seized, along with one gram of heroin and 135 grams of cocaine.