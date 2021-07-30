Orangeburg officer terminated; SLED investigating alleged use of force violation

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety terminated one of its officers for allegedly violating the agency’s use of force policy, Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering II announced during a Friday news conference.

ODPS Director Mike Adams said that 911 dispatchers received a call around 5:05 p.m. Monday from someone who reported seeing a person with a gun near 741 Colleton Street.

Adams alleged that a responding officer used force “outside of the scope of our use of force policy.”

When questioned about what specific actions the officer took, Adams refused to say and cited the ongoing investigation by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Adams said he requested SLED’s assistance on Tuesday morning after he had an opportunity to watch video footage of the incident.

Adams said ODPS’s Use of Force Committee met on Wednesday.

Following that meeting, “The officer in question was terminated by the agency,” he said.

Adams also refused to release the officer’s name, citing the ongoing investigation.

He also would not say if someone was injured in the incident, citing the investigation.