Two people accused of killing a man with a hammer and gun will stay in jail after a judge heard from the victim’s sister.
Linda Huggins Tanner tearfully told the court Monday that her family is still grieving the loss of her brother, 68-year-old Bobby Scott Huggins.
“Today I’m here representing Bobby,” she said.
She asked the court to deny bond on the suspects, “for the protection of our family and community.”
James “Snoop” Albert Whaley Jr., 25, of 255 Lawrence Street and Tyekiva Harvin, 18, of the Orangeburg and Wedgefield areas, are both charged with murder.
Whaley is also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
They appeared in court for a bond hearing Monday.
Deputy Solicitor Tommy Scott asked the court to deny bond on the pair, but attorneys for Harvin and Whaley argued they had places to live and they’d stay out of trouble.
Circuit Judge Howard King would not set bond on Whaley and Harvin.
“This is a heinous crime,” King said.
King said Whaley is a danger to the community. Whaley allegedly admitted to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety investigators that he shot Huggins.
Whaley has two prior convictions of non-violent second-degree burglary.
King said Harvin is a flight risk.
“She evaded being detected even though she knew she was sought,” King said of her.
Scott said that Huggins allowed Harvin, who was homeless, to stay with him at his Murray Road apartment from time to time.
On Feb. 10 around 2:30 a.m., Harvin allegedly entered the apartment and struck Huggins on the left side of his face with a hammer while he was in his bed.
Huggins then got up and walked into a front room of the apartment where Whaley allegedly shot him three times: in the chest, back and left upper thigh.
“He was shot multiple times in his own apartment, but he was able to crawl to his bathroom and then crawled into his bed where he called 911,” Scott said.
Huggins told investigators that “Ty” hit him with the hammer, Scott said.
EMS transported Huggins to the Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries about two hours later.
A witness told law enforcement that Harvin asked for a ride shortly after the incident, Scott said. He alleges she was trying to get out of town.
As investigators tried to reach Harvin, one was able to reach her by phone.
During that call, Harvin told the investigator something like, “It’s not like it was said in the paper,” Scott told the court.
About a month and a half later, U.S. Marshals were able to track down Harvin.
Scott said Harvin wasn’t forthcoming in her initial interview with investigators.
She ultimately told investigators that Whaley was the gunman and that she hit Huggins with the hammer, Scott said.
Whaley turned himself in to law enforcement after he learned they were seeking him.
Scott said an Orangeburg County grand jury will consider the charges for indictment on Jan. 8, 2020.
