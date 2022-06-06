Orangeburg motorist shot in arm

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 32-year-old Orangeburg man was shot in his arm while driving a car just after 2 a.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The shooting took place in the vicinity of Wingate Street and Chanticleer Court.

The man told deputies that he was driving a friend home from a club. When they arrived on Wingate Street, they heard several gunshots.

The passenger wasn’t physically injured.

The injured man reported that he “felt a hot sensation in his arm” and realized he’d been shot.

He then drove himself to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. The passenger was with him.

In unrelated reports:

• Someone stole the following items from a Bull Swamp Road home in North on Friday: a small jewelry box, a diamond solitaire ring, a pair of diamond earrings, a Sony smart TV and $3,000 in cash.

The value of the stolen items is $19,500.

• The following items were reported stolen from an apartment on Judicial Circle in Orangeburg on Friday: a Sony PlayStation 4, an RCA electronic tablet, a wedding dress, an Apple iPhone 12 Max cellphone and two pairs of Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

The value of the items is $2,000.

