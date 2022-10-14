 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangeburg mother, children flee as shots fired

Police, illustration

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Buckley Street mother grabbed her children and headed for the back of her home when gunfire erupted in front around 1 a.m. Friday. They weren’t physically injured.

Officers found 11 shell casings near the woman’s home – three in the road and eight on the sidewalk.

They also found a number of shell casings in a yard about two houses down from hers.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Bullets hit an Orangeburg home and car on Stilton Road, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The shooting occurred just before 10:40 p.m. Thursday.

The homeowner and teenage grandchild were in the home when someone fired six or seven times outside, the report states. They weren’t physically injured.

A deputy noticed where a bullet struck near the roof of the home and another hit the homeowner’s vehicle.

Surveillance video recorded what appeared to be a Chevrolet Tahoe pulling out of the driveway just as shots were fired, according to the incident report.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a 9 mm Taurus G3x handgun from a Robert Street home in Orangeburg.

The gun owner reported the theft on Thursday night. She didn’t know when the gun was stolen.

The gun is valued at $400.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

