Orangeburg mother charged in fatal crash; baby ejected from vehicle

Johnasia Brantley

Brantley 

A 19-year-old Orangeburg mother has been charged in the single-vehicle crash that killed her 10-month-old son.

Johnasia Jamia Brantley, 19, of a 901 Corona Drive apartment, is facing the charge of reckless homicide. The S.C. Highway Patrol took her into custody on Thursday.

Her son, Josiah Lamont John Washington, died two days after the Sept. 21, 2022 incident. He died of cerebral trauma sustained in the crash, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

The crash occurred around 7:35 a.m. as Brantley was allegedly driving a Pontiac south on U.S. Highway 301 near Four Holes Road, according to SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The Pontiac crossed the median and the two northbound lanes before it struck a ditch and overturned, he said.

Five people were inside the vehicle.

Officials allege Washington was an unrestrained rear seat passenger and was ejected from the vehicle. He and the others were taken to various hospitals for treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, Orangeburg County Magistrate Gary Doremus set Brantley’s bond at $5,000 cash or surety.

If Brantley is convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $5,000 and the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles must revoke her driver’s license for five years.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

