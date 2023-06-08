Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 19-year-old Orangeburg mother is accused of leaving her toddler in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, according to an incident report.

Jamella Houser, of 1701 Glenfield Circle, is facing one count of unlawful conduct toward a child.

A woman noticed a 2-year-old boy walking in the parking lot at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. She took the boy inside the store and spoke with the manager.

She also called police.

When officers arrived, they found the boy in the manager’s office.

The manager provided the toddler with a coloring book, Hawaiian Punch and a bag of Cheetos.

The manager claimed the boy’s mother left him in the parking lot with a stranger. The manager was keeping the boy safe until police arrived.

As an officer was speaking with the manager, the toddler’s mother and grandmother came into the business and asked for the toddler.

The toddler’s mother claimed she didn’t mean to leave her son standing alone in the parking lot, the report said.

She was in a hurry to leave because she spotted some women her family had a history with, the report states. She allegedly claimed that she opened the door for her son to get in her vehicle, but didn’t realize until later that he didn’t.

An officer told the mother that it was 82 degrees outside and that the child’s life had been in jeopardy.

The officer called the S.C. Department of Social Services. DSS told the mother that her toddler would have to be in someone else’s custody for 72 hours.

If convicted, Houser faces up to 10 years in prison and a court-imposed fine.

In a separate incident, a woman reported that a stranger tried to get inside her vehicle, but left when she pulled a gun on him, according to a police incident report.

The incident happened at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday as the woman waited at a red light at the intersection of Russell Street and Riverside Drive, at the entrance to Edisto Memorial Gardens.

A man in a navy blue Honda Accord got out of his vehicle, approached the woman’s truck and began to pull on the driver’s side door handle, she said.

The woman reached into her pocketbook, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the man.

The man let go of the door handle, pointed his finger at her and shook his head “like he was smirking,” she told officers.

The woman thought the man followed her down John C. Calhoun Drive, but he later turned on another road.

She called police after she got to work.

The incident remains under investigation.