Orangeburg men in custody after chase

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Two Orangeburg men were taken into custody following a brief chase on Thursday.

Christopher Grice, 21, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and a possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Jaymonte Young, 21, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

The men were initially spotted in the parking lot of the BP/Bojangles on Chestnut Street around 1:43 p.m.

A deputy reported three males – two in a vehicle and another outside the vehicle – were engaged in conversation.

The males drove around the backside of Bojangles and allegedly began to drive at a high rate of speed down Belleville Road, according to an incident report.

The vehicle then made several turns, continuing at a high rate of speed before ending up at a Muna Avenue residence.

Deputies allege Grice had a black Beretta and marijuana on his person.

A check into the National Crime Information Center revealed Young had an active warrant with the Columbia Police Department for a charge of robbery with a deadly weapon, the report said.

Both men were transported to the Orangeburg County Detention Center without incident.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

An unknown subject made a home from a furniture store’s trash, according to an ODPS incident report.

ODPS received a call Thursday afternoon from Farmers Home Furniture on John C. Calhoun Drive about someone who made a home from the store's dumpster contents.

The free-standing lean-to was made out of the debris. Inside the lean-to was carpet flooring, a padded chair, various articles of clothing and a keyboard, according to the incident report.

A roof had been made of cardboard boxes and a frame for walls had been made of discarded wood.

The business requested anyone found on the property be placed on a trespass notice.

In a separate report, ODPS joined the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office in the pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle Thursday night.

The vehicle entered the city limits shortly after 10:30 p.m. on John C. Calhoun Drive before turning onto Bleakley Street. The vehicle then made a right-hand turn onto Whitman Street and another right onto Five Chop Road before coming to a complete stop in a Five Chop Road yard.

The subject was taken into custody without further incident. A search of the subject revealed a pocket knife, cigarette and lighter.

