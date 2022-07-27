Orangeburg men facing gun charges; high-speed chase ends in arrests

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Two Orangeburg men are in custody following a two-county chase, according to an ODPS incident report.

Samir W. Alvarado Brown, 27, of 740 Bennett Street, and Salik Grequan Johnson, 22, of 819 Newman Street, are both facing one count each of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Brown is facing additional charges of failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony and reckless driving.

Someone reported seeing two men carrying guns on a John C. Calhoun Drive property at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday. The witness thought the men appeared to be looking for someone.

As officers arrived, the witness ran up to one of them and pointed to the road where the two men were seen leaving in an older-model brown Jeep, the incident report states.

An officer radioed to a dispatcher asking for a check of the license plate numbers on the Jeep. The dispatcher responded that the license plate was registered to a 2006 Nissan Altima.

An officer attempted to stop the Jeep on John C. Calhoun Drive, but it turned left on Medford Street.

The Jeep eventually ended up on Interstate 26 east where it was traveling at a “high rate of speed … swerving from side to side,” the report claims.

Speeds ranged from 60 to 99 mph, the report claims.

The Jeep quickly swerved onto Exit 159, but then took the entrance ramp onto I-26 eastbound again.

The Jeep’s driver “began to brake check” the lead pursuing officer, the report states, swerving from lane to lane and slowing down.

As the Jeep neared Exit 172, it left the road and went into the median.

Moments later, officers saw the doors swing open and two males ran from the Jeep, jumping over the cable divider on the median.

Public safety officers and an Orangeburg deputy got out of their patrol vehicles and ordered the men to stop.

The passenger “fell to the ground and gave up,” the report states.

The driver ran across both westbound lanes of traffic and to the edge of the woods where he fell down.

Officers searched the Jeep and allegedly found a 9mm Taurus G2C pistol and an American Tactical AR pistol on the front passenger seat.

Neither the driver nor passenger would claim ownership of the firearms.

Both men are on bond for pending charges.

Neither men have concealed weapon permits, warrants say.

Officers transported them to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.