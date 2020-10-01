Orangeburg men charged in separate shooting incidents

Two Orangeburg men have been charged in unconnected Labor Day weekend shooting incidents, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“Anyone endangering this community such as this will find out there’s a heavy penalty to pay,” Ravenell said. “We’re not turning a blind eye. We will not stop until we have found any and every one in these cases.”

Tyjuan Washington, 19, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and one count of criminal conspiracy.

Carlton Martindale, 28, has been charged with 16 counts of attempted murder.

Washington is alleged to have participated in Sept. 7 shooting incidents, including shooting at sheriff’s deputies after a vehicle pursuit.

Around 9:30 p.m., residents called 911 after someone shot at their Brookdale Drive home. No one was injured.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Minutes later, deputies began pursuing a vehicle matching the description given in the Brookdale Drive shooting.

The vehicle turned into Roosevelt Gardens Apartments on Presidential Drive. It stopped and multiple occupants fled.