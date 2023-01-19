Orangeburg men charged in burglaries; investigators: DNA samples led to suspects

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Investigators say DNA samples collected from two unrelated burglary scenes have led them to the suspects.

Both of the burglaries occurred in 2020, but officers served warrants on the Orangeburg men on Wednesday after getting notification from the DNA lab.

Cravelton Laptrick Theanthony Jamison, 43, of 325 Treadwell Street and Willie Deran Irick, 52, of 351 Cemetery Street are each facing one count of second-degree burglary.

Jamison’s warrant accuses him and an unnamed co-defendant of breaking into a Carolina Avenue home and taking power tools valued at $2,600.

Irick’s warrant accuses him of burglarizing a Broughton Street home and taking appliances, antiques and dishes valued at $2,500.

Investigators served the warrants on Jamison and Irick at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, where they are being held on other charges.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A 33-year-old Cope man is accused of toting 21 catalytic converters and being a habitual traffic offender.

Lonnie Marion Padgett, of 274 River Vista Drive, is charged with first-offense unlawful transportation of nonferrous metals in a vehicle and habitual traffic offender status due to multiple driving under suspension violations.

He was taken into custody at 10 a.m. Wednesday after a deputy spotted a Chevrolet Tahoe on River Vista Drive that allegedly didn’t stop for a stop sign. The SUV traveled down the middle of the road, an incident report claims.

Twenty-one catalytic converters and a three bags containing numerous saw blades were discovered in the SUV, warrants claim.

The deputy claims the driver told him that he didn’t have a permit to transport and possess non-ferrous metals, although he alleged to be in the “business of buying and selling converters.”