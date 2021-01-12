Orangeburg man threatened, vehicle shot

The estimated total value of the stolen catalytic converters is $2,200. The damage to the vehicles and fence is estimated at $2,200.

In other reports:

• Someone cut and removed the catalytic converter from a 2009 yellow Dodge Ram 1500 belonging to Super Sod at 3086 Five Chop Road.

An employee discovered and reported the theft on Monday after he attempted to start the truck and realized something was wrong.

The value of the stolen catalytic converter is $2,000.

• A parishioner at New Galilee Christian Church, located at 1563 Coach Road in Holly Hill, noticed something hanging underneath the church van on Monday and realized someone had stolen its catalytic converter.

The catalytic converter is valued at $300.

• Someone stole the catalytic converter off of a 2020 white Ford F150 XL belonging to OCAB, located at 1826 Joe S. Jeffords Highway in Orangeburg, on Monday.

The catalytic converter is valued at $198.89.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.