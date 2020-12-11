Orangeburg man stops car for stranger, pistol-whipped, robbed

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man was pistol-whipped as people stole items from his vehicle around 6:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man said an unknown male flagged him down on Johnson Street.

The stranger asked for a ride and pulled a gun, pointing it at man in the vehicle.

The stranger told the man, “Give me your stuff.”

At that point, several other males approached the man’s vehicle and opened the doors, the report said.

The man said the stranger beat him with the gun, busting his lip.

The other males stole $300, clothing, a book bag and a 9mm Taurus handgun that was in the middle console.

He said the males fled the area in an unknown direction.

The value of the stolen items is $740.

In other reports:

• Deputies recovered a Toyota pickup on Thursday, soon after a Eutawville man reported it was stolen, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.