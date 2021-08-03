Orangeburg man ‘still in pain’ after encounter with police; attorney: ODPS should release video of incident

“Clearly this is not a firearm,” Bamberg said, showing the stick at the press conference.

He said it was as though Dukes arrived at the scene and thought of Gailyard and Julian as “bad guy, bad guy” or “bad guy, cockroach.”

Bamberg did not say where his video came from, but said he wants the city to officially release its body camera footage of the incident.

“There’s no reason not to release the videos so that this community has the opportunity to see everything with their own eyes and decide what’s going on – not just on that day, but inside that agency – is OK for this community,” Bamberg said.

“We’re demanding the City of Orangeburg go ahead and release the footage,” he added.

Bamberg said he obtained body camera footage of ODPS Officer Aqkwele Polidore at the scene.

He praised Polidore for doing the right thing and calling EMS.

“We thank all the officers who operate with a degree of integrity and all the officers who wake up every day to protect and serve and put their lives on the line. We appreciate everything that you do,” Bamberg said.

Both Gailyard and Julian expressed appreciation for her work too.