Orangeburg man stabbed multiple times

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A 29-year-old Orangeburg man was stabbed multiple times just after 1 a.m. Tuesday at a Kings Road residence.
A 17-year-old male, who lives at the Kings Road home, allegedly admitted to stabbing the victim, according to an incident report.
The teen’s mother told deputies she witnessed the incident, the report said.
She and the girlfriend of the injured man transported him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. The man had multiple wounds to the front and back of his torso.
The incident remains under investigation.
In an unrelated incident, someone stole a 2002 brown Ford Explorer from a Grader Fire Road yard in Eutawville on Monday.
It is valued at $2,000.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.