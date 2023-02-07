Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone stabbed a 45-year-old Rome Street man as he was trying to enter his home just after 9 p.m. Saturday, according to an incident report.

When officers arrived at the home, they found “copious amounts of blood at and on the front door,” the report states.

Officers claim they also found a “small, clear bag of a white powder rock-like substance at the threshold of the front door.”

A black pocketknife was on the living room floor.

The injured man emerged from his bedroom.

Officers reported he was “covered in a substantial amount of blood.”

He told officers that he was walking home from the Maple Street side of Rome Street and when he put the key into the front door lock, a stranger attacked him with a knife.

He was stabbed in his neck and right arm.

Orangeburg County EMS took the man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

In other reports:

• A Fall Street man reported that when he left for a cookout at 12:35 a.m. Sunday, he received an alert on his phone from his home’s security cameras.

He turned around, headed back to his home and discovered that someone kicked in the door and attempted to steal all four of his exotic bully puppies.

He found one of the four puppies in the yard, but three were missing.

He also claims he saw a Honda riding by his home at a high rate of speed.

The value of the three stolen exotic bully puppies is $15,000.

• A Threson Street woman reported on Sunday that someone burglarized her home and stole two 42-inch televisions, a 53-inch television and a Sony PlayStation5.

The electronics are valued at $1,200.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A woman reported on Monday that someone stole her 2014 Freightliner sleeper model 18-wheeler that she’d parked at an Addidas Street property in Eutawville.

The 18-wheeler is valued at $45,000.

In other reports:

• An Orangeburg woman called deputies at 6:25 p.m. Monday to report what she believed was an illuminated balloon floating in the sky.

When a deputy arrived at the Bamberg Road home, he looked through the woman’s window and saw a lighted object in the sky.

He wasn’t able to determine the source of the object. The deputy also notified his captain of his observation.

• Witnesses reported hearing gunshots fired in the area of Mels Court in Orangeburg around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

When deputies patrolled the area, they weren’t able to find any evidence of shots having been fired there.