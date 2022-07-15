Orangeburg man sought in Denmark shooting

Law enforcement authorities believe an Orangeburg man was involved in a June 15 shooting incident in Denmark and are asking the public to help find him.

On Friday, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division asked for tips concerning the whereabouts of TreQuan Tyreke Stokes, 22, of Orangeburg.

He is considered armed and dangerous, according to SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.

Stokes may be driving a light blue Honda or black Dodge Charger.

Earlier this week, SLED announced the arrest of Keith Nathaniel Sharpe, 21, of 356 Morgan St., Aiken. Sharpe is facing four counts of attempted murder.

SLED warrants accuse Sharpe of physically injuring three men – ages 20, 21, 24 – and firing at a 25-year-old man in the June 15 shooting.

SLED took Sharpe into custody on July 6.

Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes previously said the shooting occurred on Plum Alley around 5:14 p.m.

Warrants allege Sharpe was armed at the side of a residence while a second unnamed gunman knocked on the door.

When someone in the house opened the door, Sharpe and the unnamed gunman allegedly opened fire, striking the three men and nearly striking another.

The incident was recorded on video surveillance, warrants say.

Witnesses also provided information to law enforcement about the suspected shooters.

SLED redacted the portion of the warrants containing the name of the other suspected shooter.

Sharpe was booked into the Bamberg County Detention Center.

The 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office is prosecuting the case.

As for Stokes, he’s currently out on bond for one count of murder and three counts of attempting murder stemming from a Feb. 24, 2019, shooting in the parking lot of Cook Out, located at 725 John C. Calhoun Drive in Orangeburg.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School senior Raquan Middleton, 17, died in the incident.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers arrested Stokes in the days following the shooting. He remained at the Orangeburg County Detention Center until Circuit Judge Ed Dickson granted him bond on Dec. 17, 2021.

Daniel Wesley Ryant II, 18, of Orangeburg, is also facing one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in the deadly Cook Out shooting.

Ryant is out on bond, according to online court records.

Stokes is a Black male standing 5-foot-8 and weighing approximately 225 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone knows Stokes’ whereabouts, they are asked to call SLED’s Low Country Regional Office at 843-782-3822 with information. SLED says not to approach Stokes. Callers don’t have to give their names.