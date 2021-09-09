Orangeburg man shot while on porch; driver shot in separate incident

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

An 18-year-old man was shot early Thursday morning.

The man flagged down an officer just before 2 a.m. on Greenville Street, according to an ODPS incident report.

He told officers the incident began as he was sitting on his porch, waiting on a friend to pick him up so they could get something to eat.

While he was waiting, he saw some vehicles drive in front of his Greenville Street home at a slow speed.

A moment later, the same vehicles returned to Greenville Street. Some individuals inside of the vehicles began shooting at him while he was sitting on the porch, the man said.

He ran to take cover, but ended up getting shot in his left calf, the report states.

Officers noticed multiple bullet holes on the front of the man’s residence, which was occupied by two of his relatives. They weren’t injured.

The man refused treatment by Orangeburg County EMS and did not want to be transported to the hospital.