Orangeburg man shot outside home

A 24-year-old Orangeburg man was shot Wednesday morning outside his Treadwell Street residence, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

Officers responded to the home shortly after 6 a.m. They found the man on the grass with a gunshot wound.

The man didn’t know who shot him, the report said.

He was transported to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The man’s home had a bullet hole in a window. The bullet apparently went through a wall and adjoining bedroom before lodging into a bedroom ceiling.

The occupant of the bedroom, the man's mother, said she was in the room asleep and heard her son come home from work, go into the kitchen and use the microwave. The woman then heard the front door of the residence shut and a loud noise.

Another witness said she and the man work together. He dropped her off at the house around 4 a.m. and then went to drop off his cousin before returning and heating up food for the woman in the microwave.

The woman and man laid down to watch some television when they heard someone coming down the hallway and going out the front door of the home.

The man got up from the bed, went out the front door and did not return.

The woman said she heard three gunshots and ran into the bathroom to hide, according to the report.

Prior to the shooting incident, officers responded to an Ellis Avenue residence in reference to a woman spotting someone on her Ring camera who was attempting to enter her residence.

The woman said he was unable to gain access to her house. Shortly afterward, she heard the gunshots.

