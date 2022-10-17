Orangeburg man shot, killed; answers sought

A 36-year-old Orangeburg man died of a gunshot wound after he was dropped off at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg County Sheriff Office Maj. Rene Williams said.

Michael Gerad Frasier was taken to the hospital at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, according to an incident report.

An unknown person helped Frasier into the emergency department, but reportedly didn’t provide any information to hospital staff before leaving.

The injured man had a single gunshot wound.

He was conscious when he arrived, but died from his injury a little later.

“This is still in the early stages of investigation,” Williams said.

Williams noted the incident is not related to South Carolina State University’s homecoming, which took place earlier in the day.

If anyone has information about where the shooting occurred or who may be responsible, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.