A 33-year-old Orangeburg man is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The man’s sister drove him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. Deputies responded to the hospital just after midnight Friday.

The man provided deputies with the name of a man he alleges shot him.

Deputies noted that no one reported the shooting when it happened.

The shooting took place on Litman Road in Neeses.

When deputies went to the scene, they found several people in the yard.

The deputies asked to speak with the person named by the man with the gunshot wound.

Deputies claim the person reluctantly exited the residence and spoke with them.

He told deputies that he wanted to speak with an attorney before further questioning, the report said.

Deputies collected multiple shell casings from the walkway at the home.