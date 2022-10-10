Orangeburg man shot in thigh

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 20-year-old Orangeburg man was shot in the thigh just after midnight on Friday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man reported he heard gunshots as he walked out of someone’s home, located on Presidential Drive in Roosevelt Gardens.

The man realized he’d been struck.

He told deputies that someone in a red Chevrolet Impala shot him, but he didn’t get a glimpse of the shooter.

A deputy claimed the injured man “refused to cooperate with law enforcement.”

A deputy also couldn’t locate any shell casings in the area where the man claimed someone shot him.

Deputies spoke with the man at the Regional Medical Center, where he was receiving treatment.

In other reports:

• A Presidential Drive woman reported that someone stole her black 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun from her home.

She reported the theft at 1:17 a.m. Friday.

The woman reported a relative had earlier demanded that she let him use her gun.

She told the relative “no” several times and the relative left.

The woman left her apartment for a moment. When she returned, she noticed that someone had been inside and her gun was missing.

The gun is valued at $379.

• Someone stole two shotguns and a rifle from a Skyland Drive home in Springfield.

The owner reported the theft at 1:17 a.m. Saturday.

The guns are valued at $1,500.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 53-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of driving a red Cadillac stolen from a Hampton woman. He claims he’s one of the owners, according to an incident report.

Richard Frazier Kyzer, of Jensen Court, is facing one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

He was taken into custody Friday after someone called the woman to report seeing the vehicle at Southern Inn & Suites, located at 1017 Chestnut Street.

The owner went to the hotel and confronted Kyzer about taking her keys in Richland County.

Once the woman got her keys from him, she called police.

Kyzer told police that the car belongs to both him and the woman, but the woman said that wasn’t true.

Officers confirmed the car was registered in the woman’s name.

The hotel manager claimed Kyzer left a bag in the lobby. The bag allegedly contained several packs of razors, four cellular deer cameras and some Channellock tools.

The value of the stolen Cadillac is $8,000.

If Kyzer is convicted, he faces a court-imposed fine and up to five years in prison.