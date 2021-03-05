Orangeburg man shot in neck

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A 21-year-old Orangeburg man is receiving medical treatment after someone shot him in the neck just before 6 p.m. Thursday outside of his Corina Street home.

When deputies arrived, they found the man holding a shirt to his neck, according to an incident report.

Blood was on the shirt and the man’s hands.

He was fully coherent and alert.

He told deputies that he was outside in his yard when a man walked up to him and asked to use his cellphone.

Before he could hand his phone to the man, the man pulled out a firearm from his waistband and demanded his valuables.

The gunman then pointed the firearm at the man and fired a single shot. He then fled on foot.

The gunman didn’t take anything from the man, the report states.

