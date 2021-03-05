Orangeburg man shot in neck

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A 21-year-old Orangeburg man is receiving medical treatment after someone shot him in the neck just before 6 p.m. Thursday outside of his Corina Street home.
When deputies arrived, they found the man holding a shirt to his neck, according to an incident report.
Blood was on the shirt and the man’s hands.
He was fully coherent and alert.
He told deputies that he was outside in his yard when a man walked up to him and asked to use his cellphone.
Before he could hand his phone to the man, the man pulled out a firearm from his waistband and demanded his valuables.
The gunman then pointed the firearm at the man and fired a single shot. He then fled on foot.
The gunman didn’t take anything from the man, the report states.
In unrelated reports:
• Four people inside of a Willing Lakes Court apartment in Orangeburg said three armed men barged in, held them at gunpoint and took the following items: a pair of red and black Jordan Retro 1 shoes, a pair of Yeezy Waverunner 700 shoes, a pair of red and black Jordan Retro 3 shoes, three Tulones caps, two pairs of Comme des Garcons shoes, a pair of Balenciaga shoes, a pair of Concord 11 shoes, a pair of Breds 11 shoes, a pair of Jordan 1 shoes, a pair of Yeezy 500 shoes, a pair turbo blue Jordan shoes, an Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max cellphone, $365 in cash, two wallets, an Apple iPhone X, an Apple iPhone 12 and two sets of keys.
The occupants of the apartment told deputies the gunmen wore dark clothing and ski masks.
The value of the stolen items is $7,595.
• Someone stole the following items from a Fanfare Drive home in Orangeburg: 20 framed paintings, 16 pieces of antique china and antique silverware.
A caretaker reported the theft on Thursday.
The value of the stolen items is $6,600.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Someone fired a weapon into a Craven Lane home around 2 a.m. Friday. Two adults and three young teens were in the home at the time of the shooting.
One of the adults told officers he and his family arrived at home about 20 minutes before the shooting. He heard two or three gunshots.
He ordered everyone to get on the floor until the shooting stopped.
The man’s girlfriend told officers that she was in the bathroom and walking to the bedroom when the first bullet was fired.
She paused and watched as the second bullet went through the headboard, across a pillow and off the end of the bed.
The three juveniles were in a bedroom on the opposite end of the home.
No one was injured.
