Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 34-year-old Orangeburg man was shot in the leg Friday night, according to an incident report.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Windsor Street and Rome Street.

The injured man reported he and another man had an argument about an incident that took place a week before on Rome Street.

The injured man told the other man that he didn’t know anything about the incident.

The injured man claims the other man attempted to hit him with a gun, but he was able to block it.

He then took off, but heard shots fired behind him.

A bullet struck him in the right lower leg. He also had scrapes on his hands from when he fell to the pavement.

Officers collected five spent shell casings and two brass slugs from the road.

The injured man was treated at MUSC-Orangeburg.

The incident remains under investigation.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone burglarized a Charleston Highway home in Orangeburg on Saturday.

The following items were stolen: an Apple computer, a Sony printer, a Sony PlayStation4, a 60-inch Samsung television, a Sony radio, jewelry, a 50-inch Toshiba television, miscellaneous clothes, a 40-inch Vizio television, a Sony Blu-Ray player and a Taurus 856 .38-special revolver.

The items are valued at $8,700.