Orangeburg man shot in his yard

Someone shot a Rumph Road man in the chest as he was in the yard of his Orangeburg home just after noon Wednesday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

A woman told deputies that she and the man had just returned home.

He decided to stay outside and smoke a cigarette and she went inside.

A moment later, she heard a gunshot. When she went to the door to check out the noise, the man approached her and told her someone shot him.

She saw a blue or black car, possibly a Nissan Maxima, fleeing the area, the report states.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper right chest.

He was breathing when deputies arrived on the scene.

Orangeburg County EMS transported him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

