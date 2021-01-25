Orangeburg man shot in head outside home

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 31-year-old Broughton Street man was shot in the head as he was getting something from his vehicle just before midnight Sunday, according to an ODPS incident report.

The man’s grandmother, who lives at the residence, told officers that she was in bed when she heard her grandson walk down the hallway to go outside.

She then heard something that sounded like a gunshot, followed by her grandson screaming, the report states.

When she went to investigate the commotion, she saw broken glass and her bloodied grandson stumbling as he entered the home.

Officers spoke with the man at the hospital. They described him as “alert and conscious.”

He told officers that he’d gone to get something out of his vehicle that he needed for work the next day. He then made sure he locked his vehicle.

At that moment, someone shot him in the head from behind.

He told officers he tried to fight back and felt someone reach into his pants pockets and touch his keys. However, the attacker didn’t take the keys.

He heard the voices of two males, but wasn’t able to see them.