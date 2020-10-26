Orangeburg man shot in hand, leg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An Orangeburg man was shot in his left hand and left leg in the parking lot of Glenfield Apartments, located at 2450 Columbia Road, according to a police incident report.
The man told officers the shooting occurred outside of Building C around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
He said that he and his brother were hanging out in the parking lot and drinking. His brother went into his apartment.
While his brother was inside of the apartment, an unknown male approached and asked for drugs, the man told officers.
He told the male that he didn’t have anything.
The male became upset and pulled out a black handgun, the report said.
The man told officers that he lifted his left hand up to shield himself. The male fired the gun, striking the man’s left hand and left leg, the report said.
The man fell to the ground, unable to move his left leg.
He told officers the gunman ran to the rear of the apartment complex.
He described the gunman as a light-skinned Black male with a low haircut. He had tattoos covering both arms.
The gunman was shirtless and wearing flip flops without socks.
If you have any information about the shooting or the gunman, contact ODPS dispatch at 803-534-2812.
In a separate incident report, someone robbed a cashier at gunpoint just before 11 p.m. Saturday at the Quick Store at 2110 Columbia Road.
The cashier said the gunman entered the store, pointed a gun at him and demanded all of the money.
He kept his hands where the gunman could see them. The gunman came around the counter.
The cashier, trembling from the incident, told officers that he didn’t remember if the gunman took the money out of the cash register or if he gave it to him.
A maintenance employee told officers the gunman pointed a gun at him while he was mopping the back of the store. The gunman demanded he get into a room.
The employee went in the room, got on the floor and shut the door, the report states.
After an unknown period of time, the cashier told him he could come out of the room.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Elloree man reported someone assaulted him outside of the Oasis Lounge, located on Old Number Six Highway in Santee, at around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Deputies found the man on the ground. His face was bloodied.
He had a bandage covering his forehead and eye area.
The man told officers the bar refused to serve him. As he returned to his vehicle, another man followed him.
The Elloree man claimed the other man started a verbal argument, pulled him out of the vehicle and punched him in the face several times.
The Elloree man said the man also kicked him in the face before leaving the scene.
He told deputies that the dispute was about a female.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the Elloree man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
A deputy noted a witness refused to cooperate and left the scene.
In a separate incident, someone stole a 2014 black Dodge Charger that was disabled on Norway Road on Friday.
The vehicle is valued at $10, 115.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.