Orangeburg man shot in hand, leg

If you have any information about the shooting or the gunman, contact ODPS dispatch at 803-534-2812.

In a separate incident report, someone robbed a cashier at gunpoint just before 11 p.m. Saturday at the Quick Store at 2110 Columbia Road.

The cashier said the gunman entered the store, pointed a gun at him and demanded all of the money.

He kept his hands where the gunman could see them. The gunman came around the counter.

The cashier, trembling from the incident, told officers that he didn’t remember if the gunman took the money out of the cash register or if he gave it to him.

A maintenance employee told officers the gunman pointed a gun at him while he was mopping the back of the store. The gunman demanded he get into a room.

The employee went in the room, got on the floor and shut the door, the report states.

After an unknown period of time, the cashier told him he could come out of the room.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office