Orangeburg man shot in face

A 21-year-old Orangeburg man was shot in the face on Wednesday afternoon, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The man called his mother at 4:40 p.m. and told her someone shot him. He let her know he was driving himself to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies went to the hospital to meet him.

The injured man drove a gray Nissan Xterra at a high rate of speed into the parking lot and held a cloth on his face when he got out of the vehicle

Investigators escorted him into the hospital.

The Nissan had a single bullet hole on the driver’s side of the windshield.

A deputy noticed “a lot of blood” on the driver’s side.

The injured man’s mother told deputies that she’d sent him to the store to buy oil for the weed trimmer. He was to return immediately after going to the store.

Another male accompanied her son to the store, the report said.

The mother told deputies that the male passenger wasn’t shot. She said he wouldn’t give her any information about what transpired, the report said.