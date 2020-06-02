You are the owner of this article.
Orangeburg man shot in chest
breaking top story

Orangeburg man shot in chest

OCSO illustration
LARRY HARDY/T&D FILES

A 22-year-old Orangeburg man is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was shot at around 1 a.m. Sunday at Koast2Koast Bar and Lounge, located at 2414 Old Edisto Drive, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Two of the man’s friends transported him to the Regional Medical Center.

The man’s friends told deputies that they were seated inside their vehicle when the man asked them for a ride to the hospital.

Deputies towed the man’s 2002 blue Honda Accord at the request of an investigator.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

