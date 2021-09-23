 Skip to main content
Orangeburg man shot in back
Orangeburg man shot in back

An Orangeburg man was shot in the back on Wednesday.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT RICHARD REID

An Orangeburg man was shot in the back on Wednesday afternoon at First Street location, near the intersection with Sprinkle Avenue.

The man spoke with Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers while undergoing treatment at the Regional Medical Center, according to an incident report.

The injured 22-year-old told officers that he went to the location on First Street to pick up a friend.

His friend wasn’t there, the report states.

Three men were there – one them wore a ski mask and had a gun, he said.

ODPS turned the investigation over to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office once officers determined the shooting occurred in the county’s jurisdiction.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

