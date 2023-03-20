Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 44-year-old Orangeburg man was shot in the back at a Baxter Street home early Saturday, according to an incident report.

The man was shot after he went to answer the door at 4:30 a.m.

He told his girlfriend that he heard someone knocking at the front door and he went to answer it, thinking it was his stepson.

He was shot instead.

The girlfriend heard the man beating on her bedroom door and yelling that he’d been shot. The girlfriend opened her bedroom door and the man collapsed.

An ambulance transported him to MUSC-Orangeburg for treatment.

Deputies weren’t able to find any shell casings, but found a bullet hole in the front door.

The girlfriend believes the shooting may stem from a disagreement her son and his friends had with some other individuals, the report said.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

In other reports:

• The following items were reported stolen from a Jeshua Lane workshop in Orangeburg on Saturday: a Dewalt hammer drill, a Ruger 10/22 Takedown semi-automatic .22-caliber rifle, a ViewScan monitor and a Backstreet Provue DVR. The items are valued at $1,840.

• Someone stole a 2016 red and white Kawasaki Mule 4x4 from a North Road home on Friday. It is valued at $22,000.

• Between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday, someone damaged a chain-link fence at a North Road business while stealing a Big Tex 7-by-20-foot tandem-axle trailer valued at $8,000.

The cost to repair the damaged fence is $2,000.

• A concerned citizen on Gramling Road heard multiple shots fired at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies searched the area, but didn’t see any evidence of shots fired.

• A car reported stolen out of St. George on March 13 was recovered at a Landsdowne Road home in Bowman on Saturday.

The 2015 Hyundai Sonata was stolen from Atlas Automotive and is valued at $11,000.

• A car that was reported stolen by the St. Matthews Police Department was found parked outside of a Tee Vee Road home in Elloree on Friday.

The value of the 2002 brown Buick LaSabre is $3,500.

• A pickup truck reported stolen out of Richland County was found in the 1300 block of Campus Drive in Orangeburg on Friday.

The 2006 tan and black Ford F250 didn’t have any visible damage on the outside, but inside there were several blown fuses and the ignition switch was broken.

The value of the truck is $12,000.