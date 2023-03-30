Someone shot and killed a 41-year-old Orangeburg man on Monday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Darryl James McFadden Holloway, of Pineland Street, collapsed on the porch of a woman’s home on Muriel Street, outside of Orangeburg.

The woman called deputies around 3 p.m. after hearing gunshots outside of her home.

Deputies arrived and found Holloway unresponsive on the porch.

Orangeburg County EMS arrived and couldn’t find any signs of life when they checked Holloway.

They also couldn’t determine where on his body he’d been shot due to “the massive amount of blood,” the report states.

The homeowner said she and her daughter saw two men run away from the area after the shots rang out.

The homeowner also told deputies that she only knew the slain man by his first name. She said he was friends with her son.

She said her son and a woman left a few moments before the shooting incident to buy cigarettes

Deputies were able to reach the homeowner’s son. He confirmed that he and the woman weren’t at the home when the incident occurred. They’d left to buy cigarettes.

If anyone has information about who shot and killed Holloway, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.