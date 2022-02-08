Orangeburg man shot after traffic dispute

Orangeburg

An Orangeburg man was shot in the leg on Monday afternoon following a traffic dispute, according to a police incident report.

Someone reported hearing gunshots in the area of Glover Street and Andrew Dibble Road around 4:26 p.m.

When officers arrived, they saw a man on the ground by a pool of blood, the report states. His sock and boot were covered in blood.

Officers cut off the man’s pants and discovered a gunshot wound in his left leg.

The man said the incident began when an SUV nearly struck the vehicle he was driving.

He pulled up beside the SUV and called the driver something, the report states. An officer redacted that portion of the report.

The man then said the driver of the SUV told him to pull ahead to the Glover Street and Andrew Dibble Road intersection.

The man followed the SUV to the intersection and got out of his car. The driver of the SUV did the same.

The driver of the SUV had his hands in his pockets, according to the injured man.

The man heard gunshots and realized he’d been injured.

The driver of the SUV fled the area, the injured man claims.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured man to the Regional Medical Center.

Ashley Nicole Just, 26, of 248 Lewis Bay Trail, Cross, is facing one count each of receiving stolen goods valued at $10,000 or more and criminal conspiracy.

Just’s charges stem from the Sept. 4, 2021 theft of a backhoe parked at a hunting club off Theater Road, just outside of Holly Hill.

According to Just’s warrants, a not-yet-named co-defendant allegedly confessed that Just received $3,000 for the sale of the backhoe. The backhoe is valued at $25,000.

If convicted, Just faces up to 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Deputies took Just into custody on Sunday.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Don West set her bond at $30,000 and released her on her personal recognizance.

In a separate incident, a man told deputies on Monday that someone stole his 2003 white Infiniti G35 coupe on Monday.

The Infiniti owner reported that he was dropping off a woman at her Kings Road home and left a male passenger in the car while the engine was running.

The owner claims the male passenger then jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away.

The Infiniti is valued at $2,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

