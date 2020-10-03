Orangeburg man sentenced to prison in assault

Dickson sentenced her to time served.

• David Thomas Blocker, 50, of 18 Edward Road, Walterboro, pleaded guilty to violation of a permanent restraining order.

Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to six months of probation.

He gave Blocker credit for having already served 66 days in jail.

Blocker’s charge of first-degree burglary was dropped due to prosecutorial discretion.

• Derrick Jerome Miller, 41, of 326 Ashland Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of implements capable of being used in a crime and malicious injury to personal property valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Dickson sentenced him to time served and gave him credit for having already served 289 days in jail.

He also ordered Miller to pay restitution and to comply with treatment at Shield Ministry.

As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Miller’s charges of one count each of malicious injury to personal property and possession of implements capable of being used in a crime and two counts each of safecracking and petit larceny.