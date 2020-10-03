Orangeburg man sentenced to prison in assault

James Harold Williams, 49, of 1267 Adden Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery in September.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison. After he serves two years, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to two years of probation.
Dickson gave him credit for having already served 317 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Some of the other guilty pleas heard in September:
• James Derrick Huggins, 33, of 135 Loadholt Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him three years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
Dickson stipulated that Huggins’s probation term may end upon the completion of a batterer’s treatment program.
He ordered Huggins not to have any contact with the victim and to comply with alcohol treatment.
• Desane Demico Mitchell Jr., 23, of 1123 Schley Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to six months in prison or paying $100 and court costs.
• Latonya Renna Monroe, 41, of 23 Cambridge Arms #G, Fayetteville, N.C., pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced her to time served.
• David Thomas Blocker, 50, of 18 Edward Road, Walterboro, pleaded guilty to violation of a permanent restraining order.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to six months of probation.
He gave Blocker credit for having already served 66 days in jail.
Blocker’s charge of first-degree burglary was dropped due to prosecutorial discretion.
• Derrick Jerome Miller, 41, of 326 Ashland Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of implements capable of being used in a crime and malicious injury to personal property valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Dickson sentenced him to time served and gave him credit for having already served 289 days in jail.
He also ordered Miller to pay restitution and to comply with treatment at Shield Ministry.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Miller’s charges of one count each of malicious injury to personal property and possession of implements capable of being used in a crime and two counts each of safecracking and petit larceny.
• Lee Earnest Leach, 54, of 347 Wade Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaking into motor vehicle.
Dickson sentenced him to four years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.
He gave Leach credit for having already served six days in jail.
Dickson also ordered Leach to complete in-house alcohol treatment and stipulated that his probation term may end upon the completion of the program.
• Kimberlin Scott Hart, 45, of 131 Carla Lane, Norway, pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy.
Dickson sentenced her to four years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
Dickson also ordered her to pay restitution and stipulated that her probation term may end after one year if the restitution is paid in full and she’s compliant with her probation officers.
• Tommie Pearson, 51, of 251 Albracado Drive, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light.
Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to six months of probation.
