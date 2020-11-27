Orangeburg man sentenced to prison for peeping Tom

• Two counts of petit larceny in York County in 1976.

• Assault and indecent exposure in Rock Hill in 1981.

• In 1983, he had his first peeping Tom conviction. It was in Rock Hill. He received sentences for the following other charges that year in Rock Hill: burglary, attempted burglary and shoplifting.

• In 1987, he was sentenced for escape in York County.

• He received a conviction for purse snatching in 1991.

• In 1994, he received 15 years in prison, suspended to five years of probation, for first-degree burglary in Florence.

• In 1997, he received his second peeping Tom conviction. A York County judge sentenced him to three years in prison, provided that after he served 18 months, the sentence was reduced to five years of probation.

• In 2007, he was sentenced to two years for breaking into a motor vehicle in Orangeburg County. A judge gave him credit for time served. Two years later, also in Orangeburg, he received sentences for loitering and two counts of shoplifting.

• In 2012, he received convictions for first-offense failure to register as a sex offender, petit larceny and damaging or tampering with a vehicle.