Orangeburg man sentenced to prison for peeping Tom

A 63-year-old Orangeburg man is serving prison time again for a peeping Tom conviction.
Anthony Dixon of 957 Chester Street has pleaded guilty to one count of peeping Tom.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison. He gave him credit for having already served 279 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
As part of Dixon’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of peeping Tom.
Dixon is a registered sex offender due to a 1997 peeping Tom conviction.
On Jan. 23, 2020, an Orangeburg resident reviewed his home’s video surveillance system and noticed someone who looked like Dixon was peeping inside his window and a neighbor’s window at 6:24 p.m., 8:18 p.m. and 9:19 p.m., according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.
After further review of the surveillance video footage, the resident saw the same man peeping into his window at 6:27 p.m. and 6:39 p.m. on Jan. 21.
The resident said he was concerned because his wife and three children live at the home.
Dixon has a criminal history beginning in 1974. Convictions include:
• In 1974, housebreaking and larceny, housebreaking and grand larceny in York County, as well as housebreaking in Richland County.
• Two counts of petit larceny in York County in 1976.
• Assault and indecent exposure in Rock Hill in 1981.
• In 1983, he had his first peeping Tom conviction. It was in Rock Hill. He received sentences for the following other charges that year in Rock Hill: burglary, attempted burglary and shoplifting.
• In 1987, he was sentenced for escape in York County.
• He received a conviction for purse snatching in 1991.
• In 1994, he received 15 years in prison, suspended to five years of probation, for first-degree burglary in Florence.
• In 1997, he received his second peeping Tom conviction. A York County judge sentenced him to three years in prison, provided that after he served 18 months, the sentence was reduced to five years of probation.
• In 2007, he was sentenced to two years for breaking into a motor vehicle in Orangeburg County. A judge gave him credit for time served. Two years later, also in Orangeburg, he received sentences for loitering and two counts of shoplifting.
• In 2012, he received convictions for first-offense failure to register as a sex offender, petit larceny and damaging or tampering with a vehicle.
• He received an additional conviction for breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of burglary tools in 2014.
• In 2017, he had convictions for trespassing, malicious injury to real property and open container.
• He was convicted of peeping Tom in 2018 in Orangeburg. A circuit judge in Orangeburg sentenced him to 15 months in prison.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.