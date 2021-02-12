Orangeburg man says he was pushed out of speeding car

Orangeburg

An Orangeburg man claims a friend pushed him out of a speeding car at 12:30 a.m. Friday on John C. Calhoun Drive, according to an ODPS incident report.

The friend, who was driving, allegedly pushed the man out as the car approached the intersection with Maple Street.

A deputy in the area reported seeing the man fall out of the vehicle and tumble to the ground. The man jumped up and began running, but stopped in the parking lot of Hardee’s.

City of Orangeburg surveillance cameras at the Broughton Street intersection showed the vehicle speeding and “spinning out of control several times,” the report states.

“The vehicle never came to a stop or attempted to slow,” an officer noted in the report.

Orangeburg County EMS arrived on the scene, but the man declined to be transported. He complained of minor injuries to his buttocks and one of his arms.

