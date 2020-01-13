Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg man alleges his ex struck his vehicle Saturday night in an effort to speak to him, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The man said he was traveling on Den Drive around 8:18 p.m. when the woman pulled her Nissan Altima next to his Chevrolet Camaro.
The man said he attempted to turn onto North Road when woman pulled in front of him in an attempt to prevent him from leaving, the report states.
The Altima struck the Camaro on the front driver side panel, causing damage to the man's vehicle, he said. The woman's vehicle was also damaged.
The man claims this isn’t the first time she’s tried to strike his vehicle.
The woman was charged with malicious injury to personal property.
The estimated cost of damage to both vehicles is about $2,000 each.
In other reports:
• A Goose Creek woman reported Saturday that her white and green storage unit, valued at $17,000, was stolen from a Bunch Ford Road property.
The woman said she last saw her storage unit about three weeks ago.
• An Orangeburg woman said someone stole her 2015 black Chevy Equinox from her Fame Lane property sometime on Saturday.
The vehicle is valued at $17,000.
• An Orangeburg woman said her 2002 blue Ford Expedition was stolen from her Solomon Terrace residence around 2 a.m. Saturday.
The vehicle is valued at $5,000.
• A Cordova man reported someone stole his 2005 Chevy Silverado Thursday night.
The man says someone entered his home through a window and stole his pants containing his wallet and car keys.
The vehicle is valued at $1,500. The man said the pants were worth about $20 and that he had about $10 in his wallet.
• A 2020 red and white Tao Tao moped, valued at $1,275, was stolen Thursday night from a Stillwood Circle residence in Orangeburg.
• An Orangeburg church was broken into late Saturday night but it did not appear that any items were stolen.
Officers responded to an alarm call at First Church of the Nazarene on Woodbine Drive around 10 p.m. Saturday.
The glass on one of the church's front doors was shattered, though the interior of the church seemed to be untouched.
The damage was estimated at $1,500.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Someone broke into a Fairfield Street house and stole a 42-inch television and a 46-inch Samsung television. The televisions are valued at $570.
