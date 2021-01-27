 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg man’s handgun stolen
0 comments
alert

Orangeburg man’s handgun stolen

{{featured_button_text}}
Cops illustration badge

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man reported on Tuesday morning that someone stole his 9mm Ruger handgun from his book bag. The book bag was sitting beside his bed in his South Briarcliffe Drive home.

The man asked other household members about his missing gun and they denied knowing anything about it, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

It is valued at $500.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 32-year-old Holly Hill man, who’s a convicted felon, allegedly had someone else’s firearm in the vehicle he was driving on Tuesday. It was in the glove compartment, according to a police incident report.

He’s charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Officers allegedly found the handgun after they stopped his vehicle on Magnolia Street because it didn’t have a license plate.

TheTandD.com is your ticket to local news and more

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillcrest crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News