Orangeburg man’s handgun stolen

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man reported on Tuesday morning that someone stole his 9mm Ruger handgun from his book bag. The book bag was sitting beside his bed in his South Briarcliffe Drive home.

The man asked other household members about his missing gun and they denied knowing anything about it, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

It is valued at $500.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 32-year-old Holly Hill man, who’s a convicted felon, allegedly had someone else’s firearm in the vehicle he was driving on Tuesday. It was in the glove compartment, according to a police incident report.

He’s charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Officers allegedly found the handgun after they stopped his vehicle on Magnolia Street because it didn’t have a license plate.

