Orangeburg man’s car stolen while helping stranger

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Whaley Street man provided a stranger with a cold beverage on Wednesday evening.

The stranger stole his car, according to a police incident report.

The man was working on his 2000 Honda around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when the stranger walked up to him and asked for a drink of water.

The man left the car running while he went into his house to get a drink for the stranger. When he returned to his vehicle, the stranger jumped into the car and drove off toward Magnolia Street.

The stranger was described as a tall Black male wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans with a white mask around his neck.

The vehicle is valued at $8,000.

Anyone with information on the theft can call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a handgun and ammunition from a truck that was parked on Camelia Street in North.

The owner reported Thursday that he forgot to lock his truck the night before because his hands were full of groceries, according to an incident report.