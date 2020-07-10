Orangeburg man’s car stolen while helping stranger

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A Whaley Street man provided a stranger with a cold beverage on Wednesday evening.
The stranger stole his car, according to a police incident report.
The man was working on his 2000 Honda around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when the stranger walked up to him and asked for a drink of water.
The man left the car running while he went into his house to get a drink for the stranger. When he returned to his vehicle, the stranger jumped into the car and drove off toward Magnolia Street.
The stranger was described as a tall Black male wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans with a white mask around his neck.
The vehicle is valued at $8,000.
Anyone with information on the theft can call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole a handgun and ammunition from a truck that was parked on Camelia Street in North.
The owner reported Thursday that he forgot to lock his truck the night before because his hands were full of groceries, according to an incident report.
When he returned to the truck the next morning, he discovered it had been ransacked. An FNH 9 mm pistol was stolen along with two boxes of Sig Sauer 9 mm defensive ammo.
The total value of the items is $530.
In other reports:
• Someone broke into a Rowesville home and stole several items.
A worker arrived at the Bonnett Lane home and found someone had kicked in back door and stolen a water heater, electrical control panel, three rolls of wire and two window screens.
The loss is estimated at $1,200.
• Someone broke into a vacant Orangeburg home and caused an estimated $5,000 in damage.
The owner stopped by the Clarendon Street home on Thursday and noticed the back door was damaged and unlocked. The sheet rock walls were damaged in two bedrooms and some copper wires were damaged from the electrical outlet.
